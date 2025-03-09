Searching for a solution to domestic violence in Bexar County

Bexar County continues to experience increasing homicides related to domestic violence. The latest report from the Joint City/County Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence (CCDV) finds that in 2023 there were 33 domestic violence homicides, an increase from 27 the year before.

This is the third year the CCDV has compiled the data provided by its members with the intent of providing a complete picture of the state of domestic violence in Bexar County.

The report’s intent is to raise awareness about domestic violence by providing the statistics compiled by law enforcement, the justice system, nonprofits, and healthcare institutions. The report is a collection of data sources; however, these sources are not currently linked to each other in a manner that would present a complete view of the domestic violence cycle. The 2023 Report builds upon past work and will continue to evolve as the CCDV collaborates with its partners.

“The indicators included in the report help provide a clearer, more comprehensive understanding of the way domestic violence impacts survivors, family members, and people who have used harm,” said Honorable Judge Monique Diaz, 150th District Court and CCDV Co-Chair.

“The report allows us to examine common forms of measurement, or shared indicators, of the state of domestic violence in our community and provides key findings from each of the reporting entities,” said María Villagómez, San Antonio Deputy City Manager and CCDV Co-Chair.

2023 Report highlights include:



One-quarter of adults and children who completed assessments to receive mental health services reported they witnessed family violence during their lives.

Approximately 3,000 people stayed in the family violence shelter or received temporary emergency lodging.

More than 17,000 people received non-residential crisis support services.

22,000 family violence offense reports were filed in the City of San Antonio and unincorporated Bexar County.

More than 2,500 emergency protection orders were issued, and 1,700 temporary and final protective orders were granted.

Over 3,500 legal assistance services were provided and 3,000 adults and children received free counseling.

For more information about the CCDV or to access the entire “2023 Annual Statistical Report,” visit CCDV.org.

For anyone experiencing domestic violence, please call the Family Violence Prevention Services 24/7 Hotline at 210-733-8810 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) outside Bexar County.

Guests:

Maria Villagomez is the Deputy City Manager for the City of San Antonio.

Honorable Judge Monique Diaz presides in the 150th Civil District Court, Bexar County

Marta Pelaez is the President/CEO, Family Violence Prevention Services

This interview will be recorded on Monday, March 9, 2025.