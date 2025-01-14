Is San Antonio zoned out? City land-use policies shape our lives

Zoning regulations are an essential tool for urban planning, designed to manage land use, ensure safety, and create organized, functional communities. However, in many cities, these regulations have become outdated and contribute to urban sprawl and social inequity.

Traditional zoning laws often separate residential, commercial, and industrial areas, which was initially intended to improve health and safety by preventing incompatible land uses from coexisting. However, these rigid divisions now exacerbate urban sprawl by pushing development outward, often at the expense of open spaces and agricultural land. Cities end up expanding their boundaries into suburban or rural areas, which increases infrastructure costs and reliance on cars, leading to higher traffic congestion and environmental degradation.

Moreover, outdated zoning regulations frequently reinforce social inequality. By restricting the types of housing in certain areas—often prohibiting multifamily units in affluent neighborhoods—zoning can limit affordable housing options. This creates a system where wealthier areas remain exclusive, while lower-income families are pushed into areas with fewer amenities and poorer infrastructure. In many cases, zoning regulations inadvertently concentrate poverty in specific neighborhoods, exacerbating economic and racial segregation.

In contrast, Houston’s lack of formal zoning allows for more flexible land use and the potential for mixed-use developments, which can encourage a more diverse and integrated urban environment. While this can result in a less uniform aesthetic, it offers the opportunity for more equitable, sustainable growth. To address the negative effects of outdated zoning, cities need to consider reforms that promote mixed-use areas, affordable housing, and sustainable growth patterns. This could help reduce sprawl, foster inclusive communities, and better respond to the evolving needs of urban populations.

In Key to the City, legal scholar and architect Sara C. Bronin examines how zoning became such a prevailing force and reveals its impact―and its potential for good. Outdated zoning codes have maintained racial segregation, prioritized cars over people, and enabled great ecological harm. But, as Bronin argues, once we recognize the power of zoning, we can harness it to create the communities we desire and deserve.

Drawing on her own experience leading the overhaul of Hartford’s zoning code and exploring the efforts of activists and city planners across the country, Bronin shows how new codes are reshaping our cities―from Baltimore to Chicago, Las Vegas to Minneapolis, and beyond. In Boston, a law fought for by a passionate group of organizers, farmers, and beekeepers is transforming the city into a haven for urban farming. In Tucson, zoning codes are mitigating the impacts of climate change and drought-proofing neighborhoods in peril. In Delray Beach, Florida, a new code aims to capture and maintain the town’s colorful spirit through its architecture.

