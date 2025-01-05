Making remote work, work in 2025

Remote working emerged as a widespread practice in the American workforce largely due to necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before 2020 telecommuting was often considered a perk rather than a standard option. However, when lockdowns and social distancing measures forced businesses to adapt, remote work became a necessity.

And during this unintended labor experiment it was discovered that in most cases worker productivity remained consistent—or even improved.

Employees also benefited. They enjoyed flexibility, reduced commute times, and better work-life balance. As a result, remote work shifted from being an ad hock practice to a permanent feature of the modern workplace.

Despite its newfound permanence, remote work has faced resistance from some management and government sectors.

Recently Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order ending remote work for state employees.

According to the order, full-time employees are expected to be back in the office by Feb. 1, 2025.

In a statement Stitt said "COVID altered the way we did business for a time, but that time has passed. Now, we need to put stewardship of taxpayer dollars as our top priority. Oklahomans deserve a government that operates with full accountability and delivers services effectively. Returning to traditional work environments is a critical step in achieving that goal."

Critics of Stitt's order predict it will cost the state valuable workers since employees are likely to "vote with their feet" if they can no longer telecommute. The see it as a non-negotiable aspect of their employment.

Remote work is now an integral part of the American workforce, offering flexibility and opportunities that many employees value. While debates about its efficacy and impact continue, the trends indicate that remote work could be here to stay.

Guest:

Brittany Rastsmith is a remote worker coach at Bloom Remote.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, January 6, 2025.