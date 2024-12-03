How the rising cost of food impacts the way Americans eat

The American diet is often painted as unhealthy—processed and deep-fried. But what tends to get left out in the critical consideration of this diet is the price of foods that are affordable in households today.

An average cup of ramen noodles has about 1,000 grams of sodium and 11 grams of fat, but it can cost less than a dollar at your local grocery store. With some Americans living paycheck to paycheck, nutritious eating can be hard.

Looking ahead, President-elect Donald Trump said that he would impose a 25% tariff on all goods from Mexico immediately after he takes office in January. This could impact the prices of avocados and other produce from Mexico, contributing to the rising cost of food in the United States.

Trump has also promised to carry out the largest deportation of immigrants in American history. This would likely negatively impact the agriculture business in the U.S. and lead to lower quality produce with a higher price tag.

Are food banks prepared for an increase in visits from families in need? What happens when the demand exceeds the supply? Would Americans eat better if healthy food were more affordable?

Guests:

Dr. Joseph Balagtas is the Director of the Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability at Purdue University.

