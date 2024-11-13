How scams and fraud are casting a shadow on home rooftop solar

The development and availability of residential solar power is benefiting many families across Texas while also generating additional power to support the Texas grid. However, there is a dark side of roof top solar. There are harmful market practices that defraud some consumers. This is undermining the greater market acceptance of adopting home solar power.

A new study by Texas Appleseed found that residents in 141 of 254 Texas counties have submitted complaints to the Office of the Texas Attorney General about problematic solar power marketing practices.

The report found that 45% of Texans noted issues with misleading statements, while 37% had unsatisfactory service. These predatory market practices often targeted the elderly and non-native English speakers. Individuals were often promised that there would be zero electric bills after the panels were installed. Others reported their signatures were forged to finalize financing contracts.

Guest:

Ann Baddour is the Director of the Fair Financial Services Project and author of the new publication Dimming the Benefits of Residential Solar in Texas: How Harmful Market Practices are Undermining the Potential of Residential Rooftop Solar .

