What Trump's proposed mass deportations could mean for San Antonio

Mass deportation was a major focus of Donald Trump's campaign for president, and it propelled him back into the Oval Office.

Now after the election, many are wondering what Trump is planning. If mass deportations become a reality, what will happen?

This week, Trump named Tom Homan to be the ‘border czar,’ which is a role that does not require Senate confirmation. Homan is the former U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement director. In a social media post, Trump wrote about Homan, “There is nobody better at policing and controlling our borders."

The Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC) is raising concerns about the president-elect’s potential new policies. In a press release, ILRC Policy Director Sameera Hafiz stated the urgency of codifying firm policies to protect immigrants.

“We urge the Biden administration to take immediate and defensive actions now to protect immigrant communities,” said Hafiz.

ILRC has several recommendations for the last two months of the Biden administration. They are urging steps to protect DACA recipients, begin an investigation into Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s ‘Operation Lone Star,’ rescind Trump-era regulations and restore asylum protections, among other changes.

What concerns do you have about Trump’s mass deportation plan?

Guest:

Priscilla Olivarez is the Senior Policy Attorney & Strategist for the ILRC.

This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

