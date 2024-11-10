How success today doesn't always require a college degree

American youth have long been expected to graduate high school and pursue a university degree to secure a good job. However, students today are increasingly unmotivated to go to college and, once they’re in, they’re less motivated to graduate.

Recent data shows that over 30% of four-year college students don’t get their college degree in six years. About 40-45% of individuals with bachelor’s degrees are underemployed up to a decade in jobs that don’t actually require a degree. Some low-income students may feel that they have to enter the military in order to get their college paid for in the future.

Karin Klein is a Los Angeles Times board member who writes editorials about education, environment, food and science. She's the author of the new book Rethinking College: A Guide to Thriving Without a Degree.

Klein’s book examines the pros and cons of a college degree, the growing options for developing skills outside of a traditional university program and finding what really fits.

Both former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden have mentioned the issue in their respective Democratic National Convention speeches. Recently, Vice President Kamala Harris said she would loosen or eliminate some degree requirements for federal jobs—alternatives also supported by former President Trump.

What do guidance counselors need to know about equipping their students with all career options? Is a university degree the be all end all of a successful life? What are the jobs that don’t require college degrees—and can still be part of a road to success?

Karin Klein attended Wellesley College and UC Berkeley.

This interview will be recorded on Monday, November 11, 2024.

