Breaking down the 2024 election results

After a tumultuous presidential race, Americans made their voices heard at the ballot box and voted in their next president. This election season has proven to be extraordinary for Democrats and Republicans.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden stepped down from the 2024 presidential race and passed the baton to Vice President Kamala Harris. Two assassination attempts were made on former President Donald Trump’s life. Trump and vice-presidential candidate JD Vance made false claims about Haitians eating cats and dogs in Springfield, Ohio. And just weeks before the election, Trump held a rally in New York City where a speaker called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

In Texas, Democrat Colin Allred challenged Republican Senator Ted Cruz for his seat. Allred promised Texans he’d fight to restore a woman’s right to an abortion, but his views on transgender issues were murky. Cruz attempted to bundle Allred in with Harris and has maintained that border security is a priority of his.

Former Mayor of Uvalde and Republican Don McLaughlin faced off against Democrat Cecilia Castellano for the Texas House District 80 seat. Castellano’s house was raided earlier this year by the Texas attorney general’s office after allegations of ‘vote harvesting.’ The raid was largely condemned by Latino politicians across the state and was called intimidation by some.

American voters remain as passionate and divided as ever. Misinformation and influence from foreign entities also remain active threats.

Sanford Nowlin, editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current, and editorial writer & columnist for the San Antonio Express News, Gilbert Garcia, join "The Source" to analyze federal and local election results.

Guests:

Sanford Nowlin is the editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Gilbert Garcia is an editorial writer & columnist for the San Antonio Express News.

This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

