Ray Suarez on how immigrants find their American home

Immigration is the cornerstone of the American narrative. The story is a familiar one. The arrival of the stranger with little in his pockets who, through hard work and a little luck, manages to thrive and find his American home.

But there is the counter-saga of the immigrant being a pariah who brings crime, disease and chaos to America. This account has been pushed by nativists and is based on fear and racism. They see themselves are protecting the interests of native-born Americans while supporting anti-immigration measures.

The reality is immigration has fueled the growth and dynamism of the United States since its inception. Nevertheless, immigration has been a deeply controversial and contentious issue throughout American history, marked by periods of intense debate, harsh policy measures and even street violence. The nation's identity as a "melting pot" has always coexisted with nativist sentiments and xenophobic reactions, reflecting a complex relationship with newcomers who seek to make America their home.

From the earliest days of the republic, immigration stirred strong emotions. The arrival of Irish Catholics in the 19th century, for example, was met with fierce resistance from Protestant Americans, who feared the cultural and religious influence of the newcomers. This led to the rise of the Know-Nothing Party, which advocated for restrictions on immigration and the rights of naturalized citizens. Similarly, the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, the first major law restricting immigration in the U.S., was a direct response to fears that Chinese laborers were undercutting wages and taking jobs from American workers. These historical episodes highlight how economic anxieties and cultural fears have long fueled opposition to immigration.

Today, the debate over immigration remains as contentious as ever. The focus has shifted to issues such as border security, the status of undocumented immigrants, and the impact of immigration on the economy and national identity. Despite changes in laws and policies over the years, the core tensions remain largely the same: concerns about economic competition, cultural assimilation, and the perceived threat to American values.

For the immigrants who arrive in the U.S. today, whether legally or illegally, the challenges are formidable. They face a complex web of legal obstacles, ranging from obtaining visas and navigating the asylum process to dealing with the threat of deportation. Even after securing legal status, immigrants often encounter barriers to integration, such as language difficulties, employment discrimination, and social exclusion.

Yet, despite these obstacles, many immigrants manage to overcome the odds. Through resilience and determination, they carve out a place for themselves in American society, contributing to the economy, enriching the culture, and often achieving the American Dream that drew them to the U.S. in the first place. Their stories are a testament to the enduring appeal of the United States as a land of opportunity, even in the face of ongoing controversy and contention over immigration.

Ray Suarez is a visiting professor of political science at New York University in Shanghai and the co-host of the podcast and public radio program “World Affairs.” He also covers Washington for Euronews. Over the course of a long career in journalism, he has been the host of Al Jazeera America’s daily news program “Inside Story,” Chief National Correspondent for “The PBS NewsHour,” and host of NPR’s “Talk of the Nation.”

His new book is “We Are Home: Becoming American in the 21st Century: an Oral History.” The book traces the emerging demographics of the U.S. in the 21st century through in-depth interviews with immigrants from wide-ranging origins, eras and experiences.

