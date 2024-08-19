An inside look at Project 2025

Project 2025 is a controversial and unpopular initiative led by The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in the United States. It aims to prepare a comprehensive conservative policy agenda and a "government-in-waiting" for a potential Donald Trump presidential administration following the 2024 presidential election. The project involves assembling a coalition of conservative organizations and experts to craft policies, staffing plans, and administrative blueprints that can be implemented quickly if a Republican candidate wins the presidency.

Project 2025 is explicitly aimed at advancing a conservative agenda, which has raised concerns among Democrats and progressives. They worry that the project seeks to implement policies that could roll back many liberal initiatives, particularly in areas like climate change, healthcare, and social programs.

The project includes plans to reshape the federal bureaucracy, potentially reducing the size of government and making it more aligned with conservative principles. Critics argue that this could lead to the politicization of nonpartisan civil service positions and undermine the independence of federal agencies.

Project 2025 has outlined intentions to undo many of President Joe Biden's policies, especially those related to environmental regulations, immigration, and LGBTQ+ rights. This has led to concerns about potential rollbacks in protections and rights that have been established during Biden's tenure.

The project echoes rhetoric about dismantling the so-called "deep state," which refers to a belief among some conservatives that entrenched, unelected bureaucrats undermine the democratic process. Critics see this as a threat to the stability and continuity of government operations.

Trump has tried to distance himself from Project 2025, falsely saying that he knew nothing about it and had “no idea who is behind it.” In fact, he flew on a private jet with Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, which leads Project 2025. And in a 2022 speech at a Heritage Foundation event, Trump said, “This is a great group and they’re going to lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do and what your movement will do when the American people give us a colossal mandate to save America.”

A review of the training videos shows that 29 of the 36 speakers have worked for Trump in some capacity — on his 2016-17 transition team, in the administration or on his 2024 reelection campaign.

Guest:

Andy Kroll is a national reporter for ProPublica, a news organization that investigates abuses of power and publishes journalism in the public interest.

His first book is A DEATH ON W STREET: THE MURDER OF SETH RICH AND THE AGE OF CONSPIRACY, a nonfiction page-turner about the life and murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich, the rise of conspiracy theories in American politics, and the Rich family’s battle to defend the truth — by suing the powerful Fox News media organization.

