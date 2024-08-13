Riding the 2024 political rollercoaster

This U.S. presidential election has been delivering one unexpectedly topsy-turvy twist after another. The political landscape is now reshaped into looking like a rollercoaster leaving many wondering what will happen next. And don’t unbuckle the seatbelt just yet. There remain 82 days before Election Day and 68 days until the start of early voting in Texas. There is still time for more twists and turns with an October surprise thrown in.

Nevertheless, for Democrats the presidential election looks a lot different than it did on July 21 when President Joe Biden's official Twitter account posted a letter announcing his withdrawal from the race. In the letter, he wrote, "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term." Soon after a post from the same account endorsed Harris, the vice president since 2021, as his replacement in the presidential race.

This development has drastically altered the dynamics of the election, injecting both excitement and uncertainty into the process.

Biden’s exit from the race was met with a mix of surprise and speculation. Concerns over his age and health had been a topic of discussion, but few anticipated he would step down. His withdrawal has forced the Democratic Party to quickly coalesce around Harris, who now carries the weight of the party’s hopes on her shoulders. As the first woman and first person of color to be nominated by a major party for the presidency, Harris's candidacy is historic. However, it also presents challenges, as she must quickly build a broad coalition of support, energizing both the progressive base and the more moderate voters who backed Biden.

On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump, once seen as being on a glide path to being elected again to the White House, has faced a deep decline in support. His campaign, once defined by its aggressive rhetoric and unwavering base, has encountered unexpected resistance. This erosion of support may be attributed to a combination of factors, including legal challenges, emerging rivals within the GOP, and growing voter fatigue with his divisive politics.

This election, now dominated by unforeseen shifts, underscores the volatility and unpredictability of American politics. With Biden out, Harris in, and Trump on shakier ground than ever, the race is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable in recent history. Both parties face uncertain paths ahead, navigating an election landscape that has become anything but conventional.

Guest:

Matthew Dowd is an American political pundit and consultant. He was the chief strategist for the Bush–Cheney 2004 presidential campaign and was an ABC News political analyst.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.