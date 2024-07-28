Surviving doomscrolling and news anxiety as the election hits high gear

There are 99 days before Election Day. And if those days are going to be anything like the last 30, then it's going to be a bumpy ride.

In the last few weeks there have been many twists and turns.

President Biden underperformed at the debate. Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt. JD Vance was named Trump's VP. Biden dropped out. Vice President Kamala Harris surged as she became the Democrats' presumptive nominee.

It doesn't matter which party banner you fly; this has been a tough month on your political nervous system.

And it's only going to get more intense the closer we get to November 5th.

While staying informed is crucial, the constant barrage of negative news and sensationalized content can have a profound impact on mental health. This phenomenon, often termed "doomscrolling," can lead to a state of overwhelming anxiety and catastrophizing.

Excessive exposure to negative information can trigger a cascade of stress hormones, elevating anxiety and depression levels. The brain is wired to prioritize negative stimuli, making it easy to get caught in a cycle of fear and worry. This constant state of hypervigilance can disrupt sleep, impair concentration, and erode overall well-being. Moreover, social media algorithms can amplify these effects by curating content that reinforces existing biases and fears.

It's essential to recognize that staying informed doesn't equate to consuming every headline. Setting boundaries is crucial. Consider limiting news consumption to specific times of the day, and diversifying news sources to avoid an echo chamber. Engaging in activities that promote relaxation and mindfulness can counterbalance the negative impact of news consumption. Practices like meditation, deep breathing, and spending time in nature can help restore equilibrium.

Building a strong support system is another vital step. Sharing concerns and feelings with friends, family, or a mental health professional can provide valuable perspective and emotional support. Additionally, focusing on personal well-being through physical activity, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep can bolster resilience.

Ultimately, the key lies in finding a balance between staying informed and protecting mental health. By implementing these strategies, individuals can mitigate the negative effects of doomscrolling and cultivate a healthier relationship with the news. It's okay to take breaks, disconnect, and prioritize self-care.

National Suicide Help Line: 988 or 1-800-273-8255 Crisis Text Line: Text START to 741-741

Guest:

Kellie "Casey" Cook, M.S. is a licensed professional counselor.

https://caseycooklpc.com

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, July 29, 2024.