Biden steps aside, shakes up 2024 race for White House

President Joe Biden made history when he announced Sunday he is stepping aside and will not pursue the Democratic nomination for President. But he also sent the political world into a tailspin.

By ending his 2024 bid for reelection, Biden has reset the Democrats’ chances to hold onto the White House and may have prevented Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, from reclaiming the Oval Office.

Biden’s decision comes after a disastrous debate with Trump. Biden’s advanced age and related possible cognitive decline was impossible to hide from the public as Trump dominated their exchanges with a flurry of fabrications and falsehoods. This raised doubts about the 81-year-old incumbent’s fitness for office. On the other hand, the 78-year-old Trump is displaying possible signs of dementia by rambling for over 90 minutes during his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention last week.

Biden’s unprecedented announcement comes less than four months before the election, immediately scrambled the campaigns of both political parties. However, Biden immediately endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party’s nominee —which appears to have settled the Democrats, for now. It’s unknown what will happen at the August Democratic National Convention in Chicago, but she seems to now be the party’s anointed for the nomination.

Guests:

Rep. Greg Casar is the Democratic Congressman for TX-35 in San Antonio and Austin.

Gilbert Garcia is the metro columnist for the San Antonio Express-News.

Sanford Nowlin is the editor-in-chief at the San Antonio Current.

This interview will be recorded on Monday, July 22, 2024.