The latest on the Air Force general charged with sexual assault of a female military officer

FORT SAM HOUSTON — Major General Phillip Stewart pleaded guilty to two lesser charges against him this week for the alleged sexual assault of a female subordinate officer. The woman said she felt pressured to accept Stewart’s sexual advances because of his higher rank.

Alcorta-Solorio reports that the female officer claims she was assaulted on a trip to Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma in 2023. After a night of drinks, the officer took Stewart back to his lodging where he invited her inside for a glass of wine and made sexual advances.

Stewart pleaded guilty to dereliction of duty under Article 92 and extramarital sexual conduct under Article 134 this week. He is only the second general officer in the Air Force to be court-martialed — the military’s highest level trial court.

In response to the murder of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen in 2020, The Office of Special Trials Council (OSTC) began handling new cases of sexual assault, domestic violence, and homicide. Prior to this, commanders would handle the cases and reports. Stewart’s case is one of the last remaining cases to be handled under the old system.

A total of 10 witnesses have taken the stand to testify in the court martial of Stewart. Nine of them testified on Wednesday.

The female officer formerly under Stewart's command testified on Tuesday.

