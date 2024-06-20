Disproving Trump's "Big Lie"

Despite what you’ve been told by former President Donald Trump, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick and San Antonio Congressman Chip Roy— U.S. elections are clean. There is no evidence of widespread election fraud, massive illegal voting or rigged outcomes.

Concerns about voter fraud have frequently been leveraged as a tool to instill fear and justify the implementation of laws that ultimately suppress voter turnout. Despite the lack of evidence indicating widespread voter fraud capable of influencing election outcomes, these claims persist. Statistically, incidents of voter fraud are exceedingly rare, and when they do occur, they are not systematically orchestrated by any single political party. Additionally, there is no credible evidence to support the notion that individuals residing in the country without authorization are engaging in illegal voting.

The narrative of voter fraud gained significant traction during the 2020 presidential election, where allegations of a "stolen" election were fervently promoted. These claims were thoroughly investigated, and despite extensive scrutiny, no substantial evidence of widespread fraud was discovered. Nevertheless, the perpetuation of these unfounded claims has had tangible consequences.

One of the most concerning outcomes is the passage of laws that impose stricter voting regulations. These laws often include requirements such as presenting specific forms of identification, reducing the number of polling stations, limiting mail-in voting, and purging voter rolls. While proponents argue that these measures are necessary to secure the integrity of elections, critics contend that they disproportionately affect marginalized communities, including people of color, college students, the elderly, and low-income individuals. These groups often face greater challenges in meeting the new requirements, thus hindering their ability to participate in the electoral process.

The fear-mongering surrounding voter fraud has also eroded public trust in the democratic process. When voters believe that elections are rigged or fraudulent, their motivation to vote diminishes, further weakening democratic engagement. This atmosphere of distrust can have long-term repercussions, potentially undermining the stability and legitimacy of democratic institutions.

The unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud have been strategically used to pass restrictive voting laws, which disproportionately suppress the voting rights of vulnerable populations. The 2020 presidential election exemplified how these baseless claims can be weaponized, leading to legislative changes that challenge the fundamental principles of democracy.

The new book “Disproven: My Unbiased Search for Voter Fraud for the Trump Campaign, the Data that Shows Why He Lost, and How We Can Improve Our Elections,” by Ken Block explains that the 2020 presidential election was free of fraud, the reasons Trump lost and what can be done to improve election security across the nation.

Block is a data specialist and expert on elections. He’s also a two-time failed candidate running for governor of Rhode Island. He was a candidate for the Moderate Party.

In November 2020 Block received a phone call from the Trump Campaign. They wanted to hire him to find evidence of election fraud.

“Disproven” is an insider’s look at the results of an inflammatory claim, a flawed system, and the changes drastically needed before the results of another election are threatened or contested.

Guest:

Ken Block, an expert in voter data, is a technology entrepreneur, two-time candidate for governor, advocate for good government, and the founder of a centrist political party. His work in data analytics uncovered the truth of how our elections are conducted and was the basis for some legal actions regarding elections. A lead attorney for Donald Trump’s campaign testified to the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on the January 6 Attack that he had complete confidence in Block’s work. Block has also been credited with helping the State of Texas save more than a billion dollars in food stamp fraud and inefficiencies. He lives in Rhode Island with his family. You can learn more at www.KenBlock.com.

