Confronting "God's Army" and Christian nationalism with dialog

This past weekend as a convoy of anti-migration hawks traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas to protest the Biden administration’s border security policies, there was also another group present, Vote Common Good, which is attempting to engage in peaceful dialog.

The “God’s Army” convoy claimed they were following the teaching of Christianity in demanding that the border be closed to migrants.

The organizers say they’re on a mission to stand up against the “globalists." The God’s Army leaders claim there are forces that are conspiring to keep U.S. borders open in order to destroy the country. “This is a biblical, monumental moment that’s been put together by God,” one convoy organizer said.

But Pastor Doug Pagitt, executive director of Vote Common Good, objects to the twisting of the Christian faith to spread hate, mistrust and white Christian nationalism.

Pagitt founded Vote Common Good in 2018 as a non-partisan political nonprofit “dedicated to inspiring, energizing and mobilizing people of faith to engage in civic life.”

Guest:

Doug Pagitt is the executive director and one of the founders of Vote Common Good. He is an author, pastor, social activist and executive director of Vote Common Good. A leading voice for progressive Christianity, Doug Pagitt makes frequent national media and speaking appearances. His new book, "Outdoing Jesus," is available now. You can learn more at DougPagitt.com.

This interview will air on Wednesday February 7, 2024.