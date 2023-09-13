Lerma's Nite Club is back

The historic Lerma’s Nite Club reopened in July after a one-year construction plan that started in 2019 was delayed. The restoration of the conjunto music club has been a strenuous effort.

Lerma’s was shut down in 2010 due to safety code violations. The owners of the building were met with a demolition order, which led the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center and other community members to step in. They started the “Save Lerma’s” movement.

In its prime, Lerma’s Nite Club featured the conjunto genre’s most popular artists, including Santiago Jiménez and his son Flaco. The genre, dubbed ‘the music of the migrant workers’ grew from a multicultural fusion of sounds.

Now that Lerma’s is back, The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center is partnering with the organization Conjunto Heritage Taller to teach conjunto to people of all ages.

A branch of the BiblioTech digital library system will open in the building, thanks to the efforts of late Bexar County commissioner Paul Elizondo.

Lerma’s has now been reimagined as a place for community gatherings and as a resource for the underserved West Side.

Guests:

Susana Segura is the Arte es Vida Project Coordinator and Barrio Historian for the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center.

Juan Tejeda is a local musician. He has written extensively on the history and importance of Tejano and Conjunto music.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.