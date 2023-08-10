What did you think of the 'Barbie' movie?

The 'Barbie' movie is a billion-dollar blockbuster in a time when going to the movies isn’t really a thing anymore.

The movie is being celebrated and attacked from different quarters of the population.

Lovers of 'Barbie' applaud its message of female empowerment, while the haters claim the film is too woke and anti-man.

Also tucked in the film are not-so-subtle sendups about the patriarchy using political power to control women’s bodies.

They argue that the movie's portrayal of Barbie as a strong, independent woman who doesn't need a man is a direct attack on traditional gender roles.

‘Barbie’ is banned in some Middle Eastern countries for "promoting homosexuality and sexual transformation."

However, there is no doubt that the movie has been controversial, and it has certainly divided public opinion.

What did you think? Are you glad you saw it? What messages did you get from the film?

Guest: Zoe Chance is a former Mattel brand manager for Barbie. She is a writer, teacher, researcher, and climate philanthropist. She’s obsessed with the topic of interpersonal influence, and her science-based but fun and life-changing book is called "Influence Is Your Superpower: The Science of Winning Hearts, Sparking Change, and Making Good Things Happen."

