Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales discusses a new approach to DWI cases

WEDNESDAY at 12 on "The Source" — A recent newspaper investigation into the high number of DWI cases in San Antonio caught the attention of District Attorney Joe Gonzales, who said that he will impose new restrictions on plea bargains in DWI cases .

San Antonio sees high rates of drunk driving, and many critics pointed to the 2008 policy that enabled some people to avoid having the stigma of a DWI conviction on their record. They would plead guilty to a lesser misdemeanor with time served on probation. However, investigations have shown that a 2008 policy in DWI cases has created repeat offenders .

San Antonio had the highest rate of drunk driving crashes per capita among large Texas cities in 2021.

What does this mean for first-time offenders? How will the policy be implemented going forward?

Guest: Joe Gonzales, Bexar County District Attorney

