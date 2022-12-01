Experts warn of a ‘tridemic’ as the holiday season approaches
In September, hospitals saw an increase in patients with Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV. This infection was also met with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases as the Thanksgiving holiday came to a close. To add to it, a higher than usual influenza season has caused some health experts to call this season a ‘tridemic.’
What symptoms should you look out for? What are the differences among the three diseases? What treatment options are the best if you or a loved one is infected?
Guest: Jason Bowling, MD, professor and infectious disease specialist in the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio and chief epidemiologist at University Health
*This interview was recorded on Thursday, December 1.