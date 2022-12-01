© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
thesource_Post2.png
The Source

Experts warn of a ‘tridemic’ as the holiday season approaches

Published December 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4114713.jpg
Photo by cottonbro studio
/
https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-sick-man-covering-his-mouth-4114713/

In September, hospitals saw an increase in patients with Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV. This infection was also met with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases as the Thanksgiving holiday came to a close. To add to it, a higher than usual influenza season has caused some health experts to call this season a ‘tridemic.’

What symptoms should you look out for? What are the differences among the three diseases? What treatment options are the best if you or a loved one is infected?

Guest: Jason Bowling, MD, professor and infectious disease specialist in the Long School of Medicine at UT Health San Antonio and chief epidemiologist at University Health

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview was recorded on Thursday, December 1.

The Source
Stay Connected