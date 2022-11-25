Peter Hotez on the 'tridemic' and how to protect your family

RSV has been flooding pediatric emergency rooms and hospitals with an unusually high number of young patients since September and hospitalizations for the flu at this point in the season are the highest they’ve been in more than a decade.

Along with COVID-19, this three car collision of respiratory viruses as winter approaches is causing some health experts to worry about what they’re calling a "tridemic."

In this episode, host Bonnie Petrie speaks with Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, about the "tridemic" and how to keep safe.