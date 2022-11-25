© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Petrie Dish

Peter Hotez on the 'tridemic' and how to protect your family

Published November 25, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST
Agapito Sanchez / Baylor College of Medicine
/

RSV has been flooding pediatric emergency rooms and hospitals with an unusually high number of young patients since September and hospitalizations for the flu at this point in the season are the highest they’ve been in more than a decade.

Along with COVID-19, this three car collision of respiratory viruses as winter approaches is causing some health experts to worry about what they’re calling a "tridemic."

In this episode, host Bonnie Petrie speaks with Dr. Peter Hotez, Co-Director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, about the "tridemic" and how to keep safe.

Bonnie Petrie
Bonnie Petrie can be reached at Bonnie@TPR.org and on Twitter at @kbonniepetrie
