Midterm 2022 election results and what they mean moving forward

TUESDAY at 8 p.m. — This year’s midterm elections could be a referendum on the Biden Administration. The results could also show a majority populous unhappy with the passage of conservative laws at local, state and federal levels of government.

The Texas 2022 midterm elections have centered around abortion , school safety , and immigration. Many experts highlighted the importance of the Latino vote in this coming election, as they are the largest minority group in the south. However, early vote turnout was low across the state of Texas.

Many political pundits kept their eye closely on the race for Texas Governor, a contentious race between incumbent Greg Abbott and challenger Beto O’Rourke. Texas has long been a red state ; however, many experts believe that the state has the potential to turn purple.

What were the results of the 2022 midterm elections? What will this mean for Texans? What changes will happen in the next few years? How will these changes affect Texans?

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 , email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource .

*This interview will be recorded on Tuesday, November 8.

