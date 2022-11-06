Disbursement of funds is slow for state program designed to help victims with crime-related costs

MONDAY at noon on "The Source" — After being a victim of a crime, Texans can apply for financial assistance with the Crime Victims’ Compensation fund. Many victims, however, have stated that receiving their funds has been slow — if they ever do receive the payments. An investigative report by NBC Austin affiliate KXAN revealed the slowdown is due to understaffing , a toxic work environment and poor communication.

The CVC program is managed by the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. In the fiscal year of 2021, The Crime Victims’ Compensation Program paid out $71 million to Texans affected by a violent crime. Some applicants are still waiting to receive assistance.

The CVC was created in 1979 to be managed by the Office of the Texas Attorney General. Its primary goals are to encourage victims to help participate in the prosecution of criminals. Another goal is to help reimburse innocent victims by covering crime-related costs, such as therapy, medical treatment, funerals and loss of income not paid by other sources.

What can the Texas Attorney General do to amend the staffing shortage? What services can victims access if they cannot be reimbursed?

David Barer, senior investigative producer and digital reporter for Austin NBC affiliate

Matt Grant, investigative reporter for Austin NBC affiliate KXAN

