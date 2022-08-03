Water scarcity could increase along Texas border as drought continues

THURSDAY on "The Source" — Two of the largest cities in the Rio Grande Valley have water restrictions as their reservoirs hit near record lows. The drought and the hottest summer on record are one of the main causes of low water levels across the state.

Residents of border communities near the Rio Grande Valley have claimed that they have been without running water for two months. Water has become scarce also due to the recent theft of a truck that carried drinkable water.

Nearly half of the country has been in a moderate drought. The Western and Southern parts of the country have especially experienced extreme drought.

Texas relies on a treaty from 1944 with Mexico when it comes to shared water usage. Mexico often falls short of treaty requirements .

What water restrictions are in place in the Rio Grande Valley? Should the current restrictions remain voluntary? What proactive actions are municipalities taking in response to low water supply?

Will South Texas run out of water? What can be done to ensure Texans continue to have clean drinkable water? What impact does Mexico’s water inventory have on Texas border communities? In what ways has water become a black market item?

Guests:



Martin Castro, watershed science director at the Rio Grande International Study Center (RGISC) in Laredo.

watershed science director at the Rio Grande International Study Center (RGISC) in Laredo. Pablo De la Rosa, freelance reporter for Texas Public Radio based in

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Thursday, August 4.

