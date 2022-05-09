San Antonio voters approved the $2.1 billion bond and a climatologist explains Texas’ extremely high temperatures

San Antonio voters approved the $2.1 billion dollar and the Texas constitutional amendments .

What was the overall voter turnout compared to previous elections? How will the $150 million bond impact affordable housing ? What was the vote on the Northside ISD $992 million bond ?

Later on “The Source,” high temperatures are here and will continue to climb. Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon gives a preview of the weather this year and explains the impact of climate change.

Will the extreme rise in temperature continue for the rest of the summer? How hot will it be expected to get? What preparations should be taken to combat the heat?

Joey Palacios , TPR's local government reporter

, TPR's local government reporter Camille Phillips , TPR’s education reporter

, TPR’s education reporter Sergio Martínez-Beltrán , reports on Texas politics and government for The Texas Newsroom

, reports on Texas politics and government for The Texas Newsroom John Nielsen-Gammon , Texas state climatologist, Regents Professor of Atmospheric Sciences and director of the Texas Center for Climate Studies at Texas A&M University

*This interview was recorded on Monday, May 9.