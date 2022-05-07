© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Government/Politics

San Antonio voters approve $1.2 billion worth of bond projects for the next 5 years

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios
Published May 7, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT
McKee-Rodriguez-Rocha-Garcia-Viagran-PALACIOS-050722.JPG
Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio
/
The San Antonio City Council members for Districts 2, 3, and 4 - Jalen McKee-Rodriguez, Phyllis Viagran, and Adriana Rocha Garcia, react to the results of Saturday's bond election.

San Antonio voters overwhelmingly approved six bond propositions totaling $1.2 billion in improvements for the city.

The passage continues the city’s winning streak on the passage of bond propositions over the last 15 years. The bond will fund more than 180 projects from streets and sidewalks; flood control and drainage; parks; facilities; and a new housing initiative between now and 2027.

Overall turnout was low compared to previous city elections. By the end of election day more than 85,000 people had cast a ballot out of 1.1 million voters within Bexar County. That data includes Bexar County as a whole and not just the city of San Antonio.

Nirenberg-point-bond-election-PALACIOS-050722.jpg
Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio
/
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg thanks supporters who block walked in support of the bond package

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg praised the passage at the election night watch party organized by the political action committee that supported the bond.

“That’s what this statement is today is that the San Antonio rally‘s around our community,” he said. “We come out for each other and we are going to live up to the promise that we made a few years ago that said we come back from the challenges that we’ve experience in the last two years I want to go back to the way things were, we’re going to come back stronger, we’re going to come back more resilient.”

The PAC, the official name of which is “Build SA,” was organized to drum up support for the bond across the city. Brandon Logan, one of the PAC’s tri-chairs said the bond invests in the people of San Antonio.

“The benefit of this $1.2 billion bond passing 82% of the projects are rooted in neighborhoods so you think about the direct impact that every household should see is gonna be significant,” he said.

A breakdown of the propositions and their number of projects. You can see a map of each project here.

PROP A: Streets, Bridges & Sidewalks

$471 Million

62 Projects

PROP B: Drainage & Flood Control

$169 Million

23 Projects

PROP C: Parks & Recreation

$271 Million

82 Projects

PROP D: Library & Cultural Facilities

$58 Million

9 Projects

PROP E: Public Safety Facilities

$78 Million

6 Projects

PROP F: Affordable Housing

$150 Million

The city took a new approach to a housing bond, which until last year was not possible until voters approved amending the city charter to allow for bonds to be used for housing.

The bond approved on Saturday would allow for the preservation of homes through “homeownership rehabilitation and preservation to include minor repair and remediation of code violations with a priority for homes at risk for demolition for households,” permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness, among other initiatives.

Nirenberg said the housing bond was one of the most important items on the ballot.

“It’s an effort to make sure that we are staying in front of a housing crisis that are swept the nation and that includes ensuring that there is an available affordable supply of housing at every income level and that were preserving and rehabilitating the housing stock that we have so we don’t lose it,” he said.

Joey Palacios
Joey Palacios can be reached atJoey@TPR.org and on Twitter at @Joeycules
