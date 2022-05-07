Live Results: San Antonio bond and Texas constitutional amendment election May 2022
San Antonio should expect to see early return results after 7 p.m. Saturday.
We'll update the results of the city's bond — and the state's constitutional amendment — election here.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.