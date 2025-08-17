California Democrats unveil their new congressional map to counter Republicans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats in California's state legislature have released a proposal for a new congressional map that could give their party up to five new seats.

It's a major step forward for Gov. Gavin Newsom's redistricting plans and the escalating race between the two major parties as they seek to pick up additional U.S. House seats in next year's midterm elections.

Newsom has said that he will call a Nov. 4 special election, so California voters can decide whether to adopt the new districts. That election would bypass the state's independent redistricting commission.

Newsom argues California is redrawing its congressional map — a process typically done at the start of a new decade — in response to Republicans in Texas redrawing their own lines to grab up to five more GOP seats. President Trump urged Texas Republicans to redo the state's districts to help the party.

"We have the opportunity to de facto end the Trump presidency in less than 18 months. That's what's at stake," Newsom said during a press conference earlier this month, referring to the check a Democratic-controlled U.S. House could have on the White House.

California lawmakers plan to vote on the proposed map Thursday, Aug. 21.

Now that California Democrats have released their proposal, Texas Democrats could start heading home . They vacated the state for nearly two weeks to deny a quorum and prevent Republicans from passing new voting districts. Back in Austin, Democrats won't have the votes to stop the newly drawn map from being adopted.

Republican opposition

The Democrats' proposal targets five Republican representatives – Kevin Kiley, Doug LaMalfa, David Valadao, Darrell Issa and Ken Calvert – who now face bluer districts. Democrats currently control 43 of California's 52 seats.

Kiley introduced a bill to ban mid-decade redistricting and criticized Newsom for skirting California's independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

"This is a moment for every Californian and every American of decency, regardless of party affiliation, to speak out against the abject corruption that our governor is attempting," Kiley said during a speech on the U.S. House floor. Democratic Rep. Marc Veasey, who is among the Democrats targeted with Texas Republicans' new map, has introduced similar legislation.

Newsom has argued that California Democrats must "fight fire with fire," maintaining that his state's proposal is in response to redistricting efforts in Texas.

"I'm appreciative that this member of Congress is waking up to the reality of what has occurred in Texas," Newsom said when asked about Kiley's legislation recently. "I haven't heard much from him as it relates to the condemnation of their efforts, but I'm grateful that he recognizes the importance of a national framework."

Newsom added that California's proposal would have a trigger clause and only go into effect if Texas or another red state moves forward with its own redistricting plans.

"I will acknowledge that I don't like some of what's going on in other states either," Kiley said during a press conference this week. "I think having mid-decade redistricting this year cascade across the country in some sort of domino effect will be a huge distraction and a very unhealthy thing for representative government."

"Good government" opposition

If approved, the new California districts would apply for 2026, 2028 and 2030 elections, and the Citizens Redistricting Commission would regain redistricting authority after the 2030 census. Voters approved creating a commission in 2008 for state legislative districts, and added congressional seats to the commission's authority in 2010. Its 14 members include five Democrats, five Republicans and four not affiliated with either party.

Jeanne Raya, a former Democratic member of the commission, said she's concerned about a lack of transparency in Newsom's redistricting plans.

"Somebody's going to be drawing maps, whether behind a real door, a virtual door," Raya said. "There will not be that transparency that is written into the independent commission's work and voters will suffer for that."

A number of good government advocacy groups oppose Newsom's proposal, arguing it politicizes the redistricting process and disenfranchises the public by sidelining the independent commission.

In response to critiques, Newsom argued the proposal is transparent because voters will have the ultimate say. The Texas plan will not be sent to voters.

"We are talking about emergency measures to respond to what's happening in Texas and we will nullify what happens in Texas," Newsom said during a press conference where he hosted Texas Democrats. "We will pick up five seats with the consent of the people and that is the difference between the approach we're taking and the approach [Texas Republicans are] taking."

Other blue states, including New York and Illinois , are considering their own rounds of new redistricting, but face hurdles or offer Democrats few pickup opportunities. Republicans, in states such as Ohio, Indiana, Florida and Missouri, are considered to have more potential seats.

