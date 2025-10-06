Resources for San Antonio residents affected by federal government shutdown

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The federal government shutdown began after Congress failed to set a budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The shutdown affected federal workers and active-duty military service members. Here are some local resources for those impacted by the shutdown.

USAA

Federal workers and active-duty service members may miss a paycheck. San Antonio-based USAA is offering no-interest loans to eligible members impacted by the government shutdown.

SAN ANTONIO FOOD BANK

Many people will most likely be forced to choose between paying their bills and accessing food for their families. The San Antonio Food Bank says affected members should visit one of its distribution centers across the city to access immediate food assistance.

THE TEXAS DIAPER BANK

Families rely on the most basic necessities, including diapers and other personal hygiene needs. The Texas Diaper Bank says it is fast-tracking enrollment for families who have been furloughed to receive free diapers.

NORTHSIDE ISD

Northside ISD says it will offer a free courtesy meal to any student in need at its campuses during the shutdown.

BALLET SAN ANTONIO

Ballet San Antonio is offering complimentary tickets to federal employees affected by the government shutdown. Tickets are for the season opener of its 40th anniversary season, Giselle, from October 17 - 19.

PROJECT MEND

Project Mend is offering medical equipment for those in need. Call (210) 223-6363 for assistance.

THE TEXAS HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMISSION

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is monitoring how benefits such as SNAP, WIC, and TANF are being affected by the government shutdown.

CATHOLIC CHARITIES

Catholic Charities is assisting federal employees impacted by the government shutdown with several of its programs

St. Stephen's CARE Center food pantry — Clients can shop for food, just like a grocery store, but they check out for free, providing dignity for all.

Veronica’s Boutique — Free program for pregnant and parenting families that provides parenting education and material assistance like diapers and formula.

Grace Counseling — Provides confidential, professional, holistic, affordable, and flexible therapy to strengthen and heal individuals, children, couples, and families.

And many other wraparound programs. Contact Catholic Charities for more information.

If you have information on other resources for residents impacted by the government shutdown, email jackie@tpr.org