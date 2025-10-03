Voter registration deadline for the November election approaches

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Monday, Oct. 6, is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 4 election.

Bexar County voters will decide on two propositions that ask to raise the county's venue tax from 1.75% to 2% to support a proposed downtown San Antonio Spurs arena and other local facilities.

Proposition A authorizes the county to use the increased hotel and rental car taxes to improve the Freeman Coliseum, Frost Bank Center, and other San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo facilities, also known as the Coliseum Venue Project.

Proposition B would allow the county to send up to $311 million to help construct the estimated $1.3 billion San Antonio Spurs arena.

Several San Antonio-area school districts are also asking voters for permission to increase their tax rate in order to access additional revenue.

This includes Judson, North East, Central and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISDs.

View a sample ballot for Bexar County residents below:

Click here to check if you're registered to vote. Early voting will run later this month from Oct. 20-31.

Recently, computer glitches between the county and state resulted in a backlog in the processing of 52,000 registered voters.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai said earlier this week the issues have been resolved, and all voters who meet voter registration deadlines will be able to vote on Nov. 4.