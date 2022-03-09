It's almost time to 'spring forward' again. Does daylight saving make sense in the modern era?

THURSDAY at noon on "The Source" — This weekend, Texans will undergo the ritual of daylight saving time, but there is ongoing debate about whether it makes sense to keep messing with the clocks by one hour.

There are arguments for implementing year-round standard time or year-round daylight saving, while others would prefer to keep the current system in place.

Why do we still spring forward in March and fall back in November, when evidence shows that there are negative health effects of doing so? Are there other factors to consider?

Why are governments around the world, including in numerous U.S. states, increasingly pushing back on a biannual changing of the clocks?

Guest: David S. Prerau, Ph.D., a leading expert on daylight saving time and author of “Seize the Daylight: The Curious and Contentious Story of Daylight Saving Time"

