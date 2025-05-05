FRONTLINE documentary on confronting Putin's regime

Antidote, the latest documentary from Emmy Award-winning filmmaker James Jones, is an exposé on the perilous journey of whistleblowers confronting Vladimir Putin's regime. Premiering at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival, the film delves into the lives of individuals who risk everything to unveil the Kremlin's covert operations.

The documentary focuses on Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian journalist affiliated with the investigative group Bellingcat. Grozev becomes a target after aiding a Russian whistleblower and identifying Kremlin-linked assassins. His relentless pursuit of truth leads to personal sacrifices, including the mysterious death of his father, which he suspects is linked to his investigations.

The documentary also highlights the story of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition leader who survived two poisoning attempts before being imprisoned on charges of treason. His wife, Evgenia Kara-Murza, provides a poignant perspective on the personal toll of political dissent.

Jones employs innovative techniques to protect his sources, including digital alterations to conceal identities, ensuring the safety of those featured. The film's real-time storytelling and use of animation enhance its thriller-like quality, drawing viewers into the high-stakes world of espionage and resistance.

Critics have lauded Antidote for its timely and courageous portrayal of individuals standing against authoritarianism. The Guardian describes it as "essential viewing," emphasizing its relevance in today's geopolitical climate.

Antidote will be available to watch at pbs.org/frontline and in the PBS App starting May 6, 2025, at 7/6c. It will premiere on PBS stations and on FRONTLINE’s YouTube channel that night at 10/9c and will also be available on the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel.

James Jones is an Emmy-winning British documentary filmmaker renowned for his fearless storytelling and cinematic approach to pressing global issues. His latest work, Antidote delves into the lives of whistleblowers and activists who risk everything to expose the inner workings of Vladimir Putin's regime.

Jones's career spans a diverse array of subjects and geographies. His filmography includes Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes, which won a BAFTA for Best Editing and was praised for its powerful portrayal of the Soviet Union's collapse. Other notable works include On The President’s Orders, a gripping account of the Philippines' war on drugs, and Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn, an Emmy-nominated series on Apple TV+

