YWCA pushes back against opposition to low-income women's housing project

MONDAY on "The Source" — The YWCA San Antonio’s plan to build its first housing units for women in poverty, with the aim of training them for a more prosperous future, is under threat from neighborhood opposition and city concerns.

What are the details of the plan? Why is the plan controversial and what efforts are being made to address the opposition?

Guest: Francesca Rattray, CEO of YWCA San Antonio

