YWCA plan to house women now under fire from city, neighborhoods

The YWCA San Antonio’s plan to build its first housing units for women in poverty, with the aim of training them for a more prosperous future, is under threat from neighborhood opposition and city concerns.

The 24 apartments to be built from the former St. Andrews Convent on the city’s West Side would have given low income women housing during their on site job training. The program aimed to connect them with higher paying jobs and the ability to buy their own homes at some point in the community.

The initial units — born from renovations of the convent — were just the first of an ambitious plan to redevelop the remaining seven acres of the property at 2318 Castroville Road into additional housing and training resources for women.

City of San Antonio / YWCA / An image of initial plans for St. Andrews Convent under YWCA found in city zoning documents.

According to plans filed with the city, it would have built two additional structures measuring 5,000 square feet and as many as nine additional campus housing units. In initial conversations, YWCA described the units as small houses.

But a coalition of neighborhood associations aggressively opposed the plan, fearing what changes to the property could bring and the potential impacts of developing housing for low income people.

“They said last week that they liked that it's been a nice peaceful corner of Castroville Road with nothing happening on it. They liked that the nuns were there, and it just seems peaceful, and they don't have to worry about anything,” said Francesca Rattray, CEO of YWCA San Antonio.

Rattray has met with two abutting neighborhood associations — Los Jardines and Westwood Square. Both are opposed. TPR reached out to the leaders of both associations but neither immediately responded.

“I think their concern is that it is going to evolve more into a homeless shelter,” Rattray said.

But also — according to Rattray — they are upset that they weren’t consulted on the project at all. She said the neighborhood associations were generally supportive of YWCA, but they wanted more detail about the plans for this property.

As a result, a coalition of neighborhood associations have pressed District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo to oppose the project. Several signed a letter sent to her office.

“I haven’t seen the letter. We were told that there’s been an inundation of opposition,” said Rattray, who still described Castillo as supportive.

Roberto Martinez / Teri Castillo with Mayor Ron Nirenberg

"In our community, more than half of households in poverty are led by single mothers. YWCA San Antonio's purchase of the St. Andrews Convent will provide a pathway out of poverty for women, especially single women of color," said Castillo in a Jan. 13 press release from YWCA.

Castillo declined to advocate for the project Tuesday.

“Councilwoman Castillo cannot comment on active zoning cases, but she extends her gratitude to everyone involved in the process,” said her spokesman, Amador Salazar, in an email.

The plan to redevelop the convent into a multi-housing unit and structure human services campus was pulled from the agenda of the San Antonio Zoning Commission agenda Tuesday. YWCA is seeking to change the 9-acre property from a multi-family district to a commercial district to accommodate the future developments.

City staff are currently recommending against the rezoning, hobbling the effort.

“The proposed development is not appropriate given that the subject property is abutting Single-Family Dwellings to the South,” wrote city staff in their report.

The item was given a continuance Tuesday afternoon — meaning it will be considered at the Commission’s Feb. 15 meeting. The extra time means YWCA will have the opportunity to convince neighbors and neighborhood associations of the project's positive impact.

“We need the support of the community groups to even develop, to renovate the existing building with the 24 units,” Rattray said.

YWCA San Antonio took a risk getting into housing. It relied on cash on hand and financing to secure the $1.6 million property, rather than fundraising and a lengthy capital campaign — all with hopes it could connect women to opportunity.

“This is a dream to transform the lives of women who don't have any choices,” Rattray said.

Now Rattray worries that if they have to sell, they won’t get what they paid back.

But she didn’t rule out reselling the property and starting from scratch somewhere else, an option she saw as lose-lose because neighbors would then be dealing with developers who are less responsive to community concerns.

“If they don’t want it in District 5, I’d be happy to host it in District 8,” said Councilman Manny Pelaez. He urged people to not succumb to fear-based NIMBY-ism (Not In My BackYard).

The YWCA has two weeks to make that argument.