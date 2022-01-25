New information brought to light about convicted Texas baby-killer Genene Jones

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — Genene Jones was convicted in 1984 of killing a 15-month-old girl in Kerr County, but investigators say the real number of her victims while working as a pediatric nurse in the 1980s is still unknown.

She was accused of killing five children, but is suspected of administering fatal injections to an estimated 40 to 60 babies in the San Antonio area.

Jones was scheduled for mandatory release in March 2018, in accordance with a law to reduce overcrowding in Texas prisons, but prosecutors brought new charges to prevent her release.

In Jan. 2020, the former pediatric nurse pleaded guilty for the 1981 death of an infant named Joshua Sawyer in San Antonio, and received a life sentence for that crime.

What new details are revealed in an updated book about these and other alleged murders, the so-called "Angel of Death” herself, and the San Antonio hospital that covered up her crimes?

Guests: Peter Elkind , senior reporter for ProPublica and author of “ The Death Shift: Nurse Genene Jones and the Texas Baby Murders ”

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, January 26.

