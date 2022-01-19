Voting-rights advocates worry Texans will be prevented from easily participating in democracy
Ways To Subscribe
THURSDAY on "The Source" — Advocates for free and fair elections say various state government laws, limitations, programs and missteps in Texas will further impact voters' ability to easily and safely participate in the democratic process.
What are their chief issues? What's being done to resolve the existing problems or circumvent what they say are overly burdensome voting restrictions in Texas?
Guests:
- Grace Chimene, president of the League of Women Voters of Texas
- Annie Benefield, president of the LWV of Houston