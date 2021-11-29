City officials respond to "Ousted" report on code enforcement-related displacements in San Antonio

TUESDAY on "The Source" — According to a recent report from the University of Texas School of Law, the City of San Antonio used code enforcement violations to issue orders to vacate and demolish homes at a much higher rate than other major Texas cities between 2015 and 2020.

UT Law’s report shows these orders disproportionately affected lower-income residents in communities of color within the urban core, near areas of rapid redevelopment.

Hearings, which determine whether a structure should be deemed unsafe for community residents, were only held for 17% of vacate orders. Eighty-six demolition orders did not receive a hearing.

Michael Shannon, director of Development Services at the City of San Antonio, disagreed with the report’s findings and that due process is the “keystone to all code enforcement actions on a systematic and consistent basis.”

If UT Law’s numbers are incorrect, as city officials say, what are the true numbers of orders to vacate and demolish issued between 2015 and 2020?

What percentage of residents who were ordered to vacate received a hearing?

What relocation services were offered to residents who were displaced?

Guest: Michael Shannon, director of Development Services at the City of San Antonio

