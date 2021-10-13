'Demented' podcast explores the difficult journey of caring for a loved one with dementia

Caregiving for individuals with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia often becomes the responsibility of family members, and can present a plethora of medical, legal, logistical, economic and emotional challenges.

What can one woman's personal experience tell us about the journey and struggles of being a full-time caregiver for a loved one with dementia?

What happens when you have to become your parent's parent?

The first season of "Demented" is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, or anywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Guest: Kitty Eisele, NPR journalist and host of "Demented"

