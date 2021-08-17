What Can New Census Data Tell Us About Texas' Growing, Changing Population?

Texas is experiencing huge growth, and significant geographic and demographic population redistribution, according to recently released data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Census numbers helps determine the state's allocation of federal funds and number of congressional representatives, and serves as the basis for drawing district maps for both Congress and the Texas Legislature.

Bexar County’s population grew by almost 300,000 people between 2010 and 2020, and Texas gained 4 million residents in the same decade.

Dallas-Fort Worth County is seeing tremendous growth in its Latino population who now represent over a third of the population.

What else can we learn from Census data, and what are the known and potential implications of Texas' shifting population landscape?

How will the state's growth and redistribution impact Texas politically?

*This interview was recorded on Wednesday, August 18.