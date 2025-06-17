San Antonio braces for dangerous heat and humidity — with help from community workshops

San Antonio has been experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures reaching or exceeding 100 degrees, often much earlier in the year than the historical average. This early heat can be dangerous. The frequency of such high temperatures has nearly tripled in the past two decades.

San Antonio is heading into what may be one of its most dangerously hot and humid summers yet. Over the next two months, forecasters are predicting triple-digit temperatures combined with persistently high humidity—conditions that can be deadly, especially for the elderly, children, and those without access to air conditioning. The combination of extreme heat and high moisture levels increases the risk of heat stroke, dehydration, and other heat-related illnesses.

In response, the City of San Antonio is launching a series of six community workshops aimed at helping residents stay safe and informed. These events, running from June through August, will be held at the city’s Resilience Hubs—community and senior centers designed to serve as trusted, accessible spaces during emergencies. The initiative is part of a growing recognition that climate change is intensifying summer conditions in South Texas, and that preparedness must be community-wide.

Each workshop will offer practical guidance through presentations, adult skills training, and interactive children’s activities. Attendees will have the chance to connect directly with representatives from CPS Energy, Bexar County, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, United Way, and other partner organizations. Topics will include energy conservation, hydration tips, recognizing signs of heat-related illness, and caring for vulnerable family members and pets.

These workshops reflect a growing effort by the city to build resilience in neighborhoods most at risk from extreme heat. As summer intensifies, San Antonio’s proactive approach could help save lives by equipping residents with the tools and knowledge to withstand the heat.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This discussion will be recorded on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, from noon to 12:30 p.m.

