Carol Anderson: The 2nd Amendment Is A Weapon To Keep Black Americans Powerless

TUESDAY on "The Source" — In her new book "The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America," award-winning author Carol Anderson asserts that the U.S. right to bear arms is engineered to negatively impact the citizenship rights and human rights of African Americans.

Are there hidden biases in the language and applicability of the Second Amendment?

When the amendment was first written, Black people were enslaved, denied the right to freedoms enjoyed by white Americans at that time, and not considered U.S. citizens, so who exactly was the "right to bear arms" designed for? Who is really protected by it?

July 6 marks the fifth anniversary of the death of Philando Castile, who was pulled over by police in Minnesota and asked for his identification. Despite following the National Rifle Association's guidelines to alert the officer that he had a licensed gun in the vehicle, Castile was shot to death when it was revealed.

There are several pro-gun groups formed by people of color and more Black Americans are buying guns amid a nationwide surge in firearm sales.

Why do they choose to carry guns, and do they feel safe doing so? Do Black gun owners agree with Anderson's premise about the Second Amendment's history and impact in Black communities?

