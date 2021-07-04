The US Capitol Insurrection 6 Months Later
MONDAY on "The Source" — As Americans celebrate the country's birthday this week, there is another national milestone to recognize: It was six months ago that a violent pro-Trump mob invaded the U.S. Capitol with the goal to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden.
Five people died as a result of the violence, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and hangman’s gallows was erected outside of the Capitol.
Who constructed it is one of the many unknowns that still remain about the January 6 attack, which is the reason Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a select committee to probe what happened that day and the events leading up to a pro-Trump insurgency to "stop the steal."
The January 6 attempted coup failed, but what happens now? Is American democracy on shaky ground?
Guests:
- Haley Willis, visual investigations reporter for The New York Times
- Joanne Freeman, professor of history at Yale University and author of "The Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War" and "Affairs of Honor: National Politics in the New Republic"
- Paul M. Davis, Texas-based attorney identified in a video from inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection by Trump supporters
- David Frum, staff writer at The Atlantic, author of "Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy" and former speechwriter for George W. Bush
*This interview will be recorded on Monday, July 5.