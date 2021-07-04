The US Capitol Insurrection 6 Months Later

MONDAY on "The Source" — As Americans celebrate the country's birthday this week, there is another national milestone to recognize: It was six months ago that a violent pro-Trump mob invaded the U.S. Capitol with the goal to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden.

Five people died as a result of the violence, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and hangman’s gallows was erected outside of the Capitol.

Who constructed it is one of the many unknowns that still remain about the January 6 attack, which is the reason Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a select committee to probe what happened that day and the events leading up to a pro-Trump insurgency to "stop the steal."

The January 6 attempted coup failed, but what happens now? Is American democracy on shaky ground?

