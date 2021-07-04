© 2020 Texas Public Radio
The Source

The US Capitol Insurrection 6 Months Later

Published July 4, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT
Protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington
JIM BOURG/REUTERS
/
X90054
Law enforcement officers face supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attempting to enter U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

MONDAY on "The Source" — As Americans celebrate the country's birthday this week, there is another national milestone to recognize: It was six months ago that a violent pro-Trump mob invaded the U.S. Capitol with the goal to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results in favor of Joe Biden.

Five people died as a result of the violence, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and hangman’s gallows was erected outside of the Capitol.

Who constructed it is one of the many unknowns that still remain about the January 6 attack, which is the reason Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a select committee to probe what happened that day and the events leading up to a pro-Trump insurgency to "stop the steal."

The January 6 attempted coup failed, but what happens now? Is American democracy on shaky ground?

Guests:

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.

*This interview will be recorded on Monday, July 5.

