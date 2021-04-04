Why Is American Poverty, Inequality So 'Poorly Understood'?

The "American Dream" is built on idealized concepts of abundant opportunity and attainable success but there's a lot we don't understand about how the system works and the disturbing truths about poverty in 21st-century America.

The reality is that 60% of Americans will live below the official poverty line for at least one year of their lives

What are the biggest myths and misconceptions about U.S. poverty and inequality, and why are they so pervasive?

How many people in this country are currently experiencing poverty? Who is most affected?

Why do many Americans fail to get ahead despite their hard work, and why is it so easy for people to ignore poverty or assign blame to those touched by it?

What will it take for Americans to rethink poverty? How can we keep poverty-related myths and misinformation from gaining traction and legitimacy?

How can the nation move forward to effectively address this crucial issue?

Guests:



Mark Rank, Ph.D. , Herbert S. Hadley Professor of Social Welfare in the George Warren Brown School of Social Work at Washington University and co-author of "Poorly Understood: What America Gets Wrong About Poverty"

Christine Drennon, associate professor of sociology and anthropology at Trinity University

*This interview was recorded on Monday, April 5.