Ask The Experts: How To Eat Right In 2021 And Why Nutrition, Healthy Habits Are More Important Than Ever

The latest version of the government’s "Dietary Guidelines for Americans" came out in December 2020 amid a pandemic that has changed nearly every aspect of daily life — including how, when and what we eat — and exacerbated the health consequences of a poor diet.

In the digital age, there's no shortage of food and diet-related information and advice, but also a wealth of myths, misinformation and conflicting recommendations. Too much sugar, not enough carbs, more meat, no meat, calorie counting, intermittent fasting and intuitive eating... it's enough to boggle the mind.

How do you know which sources to trust and what's best for you, personally? How important is it for kids to eat right and how can you encourage healthier habits?

What do we know about the connection between diet and increased coronavirus risk? How important is food for your heart, immune system and brain function?

How can Americans learn to make healthy eating choices? Should the U.S. establish a National Institute of Nutrition?

Why have health advocates criticized the federal government's dietary recommendations? In what ways can food companies skew the science of what we eat?

Marion Nestle , professor emerita of nutrition, food studies and public health at New York University, visiting professor of nutritional sciences at Cornell, and author of six prize-winning books

Dariush Mozaffarian, cardiologist, dean and professor in the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy, and professor of medicine at Tufts Medical School

*This interview was recorded on Wednesday, March 10.