2020 In Review: How A Pandemic, Protests And An Election Shaped The Year That Was
2020 has felt longer than a normal year. So much happened that it's hard to even catalogue every news-breaking event: Australian bushfires, Trump's impeachment trial, Prince Harry leaving the British Royal Family... and that was just January.
But in this annual year-in-review program, "The Source" looks back at the three main events that overwhelmingly defined the past year: the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests, and the 2020 election cycle.
The Coronavirus Pandemic
Guests:
- Bonnie Petrie, Texas Public Radio bioscience and medicine reporter
- Joey Palacios, TPR local government reporter
- Paul Flahive, TPR technology and entrepreneurship reporter
- Camille Phillips, TPR education reporter
Summer of Racial Reckoning
Guests:
- Joey Palacios, local government reporter for Texas Public Radio
- Dominic Anthony Walsh, TPR Hill Country and environmental issues reporter
Elections 2020
Guests:
- Patrick Svitek, political editor for The Texas Tribune
- Gilbert Garcia, Metro columnist for the San Antonio Express-News
"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or tweet @TPRSource.
*This prerecorded interview aired on Thursday, December 31.