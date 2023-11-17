The Lonely Voice: 'Goodbye and Good Luck' & 'Living' by Grace Paley

Grace Paley's "Goodbye and Good Luck" is a story that has been very often anthologized.

On this episode, Peter Orner and Yvette Benavides shine a light on the story's ubiquity and popularity and discuss the beloved author.

If you talk about Paley, you have to talk about voice. But you also talk about compassion.

Paley's characters face conflict and tragedy and deep sorrow and loneliness on any given day. But with that tragedy we see the absurdity of life, and a good measure of humor comes through in Grace Paley's unforgettable story.

Plus! Peter Orner and Yvette Benavides talk about Grace Paley's luminous story "Living."

Subscribe to The Lonely Voice now. Let us know that you're out there listening—and don't miss a single episode.

