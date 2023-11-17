© 2023 Texas Public Radio
The Lonely Voice

The Lonely Voice: 'Goodbye and Good Luck' & 'Living' by Grace Paley

By Peter Orner,
Yvette Benavides
Published November 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST
Grace Paley's "Goodbye and Good Luck" is a story that has been very often anthologized.

On this episode, Peter Orner and Yvette Benavides shine a light on the story's ubiquity and popularity and discuss the beloved author.

If you talk about Paley, you have to talk about voice. But you also talk about compassion.

Paley's characters face conflict and tragedy and deep sorrow and loneliness on any given day. But with that tragedy we see the absurdity of life, and a good measure of humor comes through in Grace Paley's unforgettable story.

Plus! Peter Orner and Yvette Benavides talk about Grace Paley's luminous story "Living."

Peter Orner
<i>Peter Orner is the author of the essay collections Still No Word from You and Am I Alone Here? His story collections are Maggie Brown and Others, Esther Stories, Last Car Over the Sagamore Bridge. His novels are Love and Shame and Love and The Second Coming of Mavala Shikongo. He is a professor of English and creative writing at Dartmouth College where he directs the creative writing program.</i>
Yvette Benavides
Yvette Benavides can be reached at bookpublic@tpr.org.
