No Hill For A Climber

Betting On A Breakthrough

Published January 7, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
Neil Leatherbury is a bioscientist who left San Antonio, and then left Texas, to work for a biotechnology company in Durham, NC. We talk about how his own career may illustrate the “cluster theory” of business. We talk about the nature of risk, optimism, and that “failure is the default” when it comes to biotechnology startups. Finally, we discuss what it's like to be out of the closet, corporate “allyship” in 2021, and the struggle to recruit under-represented minorities to the life sciences.

