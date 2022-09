Inspired over the decades by the farm-to-table movement of Alice Waters’ Chez Panisse and Michael Pollan’s Omnivore’s Dilemma, Dorsey Barger has pursued her businesses as a zealot. Barger’s East Side Cafe in Austin, TX, and now urban farm are part of her mission to improve the way we eat, and the way we grow food.

Listen to No Hill For A Climber on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere else you listen to podcasts.