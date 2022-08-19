From Hobby to Obsession to Business

When Vera Deckard's obsession for brewing began to overwhelm their modest house, her husband Brent suggested they go pro. They set out to create a German-style brewpub that could serve as a third space, a neighborhood meeting place for friends and families. Success, to them, means delighting customers and attracting employees who want to run their own brewpub some day.

