Not Her First Slime Rodeo

Jungmin Kang built an astonishing entrepreneurial success by cracking the code of Instagram and then TikTok, amassing millions of followers for her business Snoop Slime. We talk about the "satisfying videos" that power her marketing, the genius of her restock model, and how she defines success. Also, she's 17 years old and juggles the demands of exponential business growth with high school.

Subscribe for more episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or any other podcast app.