No Hill For A Climber

Not Her First Slime Rodeo

Published December 31, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST
Jungmin Kang built an astonishing entrepreneurial success by cracking the code of Instagram and then TikTok, amassing millions of followers for her business Snoop Slime. We talk about the "satisfying videos" that power her marketing, the genius of her restock model, and how she defines success. Also, she's 17 years old and juggles the demands of exponential business growth with high school.

No Hill For A Climber
